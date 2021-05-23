Royalty
Prince Misuzulu's brother joins Zulu game of thrones
Prince supports court action disputing will
23 May 2021 - 00:03
The battle for the Zulu royal family throne took a new twist this week when one of Prince Misuzulu Zulu's brothers, Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu, pledged his support for a court case challenging the incoming king's legitimacy.
This is despite assurances by the Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, that the royal family supported Prince Misuzulu's installation as king of the Zulus...
