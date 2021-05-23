‘Vanity degrees’ from obscure US body for prominent locals
23 May 2021 - 00:00
South Africans are being conferred with an “honorary doctorate in humanitarianism” from an obscure organisation in the US called the Global International Alliance (GIA). Among them are Shamila Ramjawan, a lecturer in the department of business management at Unisa, Esha Mansingh, the executive vice-president of corporate affairs at Imperial Logistics, and MP Brandon Pillay.
The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) confirmed GIA was a “membership platform” and not a recognised or accredited awarding institution. Its honorary doctorate would not be recognised by SAQA...
