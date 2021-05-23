‘Vanity degrees’ from obscure US body for prominent locals

South Africans are being conferred with an “honorary doctorate in humanitarianism” from an obscure organisation in the US called the Global International Alliance (GIA). Among them are Shamila Ramjawan, a lecturer in the department of business management at Unisa, Esha Mansingh, the executive vice-president of corporate affairs at Imperial Logistics, and MP Brandon Pillay.



The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) confirmed GIA was a “membership platform” and not a recognised or accredited awarding institution. Its honorary doctorate would not be recognised by SAQA...