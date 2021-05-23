'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions battle it out
Spoils of office more important than service delivery in towns with two competing mayors
23 May 2021 - 00:05
Two mayors, two speakers, municipal premises barricaded to shut out rivals, frozen bank accounts - and the collapse of service delivery in broken towns.
This is the battered face of local government in the North West, where wrangling over the spoils of office between feuding ANC factions has run some already dirt-poor municipalities into the ground...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.