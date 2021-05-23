News

'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions battle it out

Spoils of office more important than service delivery in towns with two competing mayors

23 May 2021 - 00:05 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA, NONKULULEKO NJILO and APHIWE DEKLERK

Two mayors, two speakers, municipal premises barricaded to shut out rivals, frozen bank accounts - and the collapse of service delivery in broken towns.

This is the battered face of local government in the North West, where wrangling over the spoils of office between feuding ANC factions has run some already dirt-poor municipalities into the ground...

