Zondo claims put 'step aside' target on Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo's back
23 May 2021 - 00:00
The knives are out for Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo following allegations of corruption against him aired at the state capture commission.
The Sunday Times understands that the ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) will tomorrow consider whether Makhubo should be told to take leave of absence as executive mayor...
