Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out

Supporters of suspended ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule suffered another set-back this week in elections to positions on party structures.



After Magashule lost control of the ANC in the Free State following the appointment of his opponent Mxolisi Dukwana as convener of an interim provincial task team, two of his backers in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) were removed from key positions...