News

Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out

30 May 2021 - 00:00

Supporters of suspended ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule suffered another set-back this week in elections to positions on party structures.

After Magashule lost control of the ANC in the Free State following the appointment of his opponent Mxolisi Dukwana as convener of an interim provincial task team, two of his backers in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) were removed from key positions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Six-year legal hell over fingerprint found at crime scene draws to a close News
  2. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News
  3. Prince Misuzulu's brother joins Zulu game of thrones News
  4. Rape survivor fights for justice after cops 'failed her' News
  5. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...