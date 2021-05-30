Chief rabbi calls for end to threats

The chief rabbi of the Union of Orthodox Synagogues of SA wants Muslim leaders to help ensure that communities with opposing views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict do not intimidate or harm each other.



In a statement on Friday, chief rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein called on the Muslim Judicial Council and the Jamiatul Ulama SA to join him in imploring the Muslim and Jewish communities to be tolerant of each other's vastly differing political and religious views regarding the continuing conflict...