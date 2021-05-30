Ending rapist's reign of terror was personal mission for detective

'I do this job to make our streets safer,' said Sgt Catherine Tladi

For Sgt Catherine Tladi, the five-year hunt for serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya was personal. Gang-raped as a child, Tladi thanked God in prayer when her team's hard work finally saw Mapunya taken off the streets.



"As a young victim of sexual violence, I never got the help that I should have received," Tladi, 44, told the Sunday Times...