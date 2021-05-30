News

Last Knysna tusker falls in love with a machine

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
30 May 2021 - 00:00

And then there was one. The last Knysna elephant is a wandering 46-year-old female that runs from thunder and appears to have befriended a logging machine deep in the forest.

The clearest picture to date of the sole remnant of Knysna's legendary elephant herd has emerged from a 16-month infrared camera study that reaped more than 5,000 photographs and video clips...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Six-year legal hell over fingerprint found at crime scene draws to a close News
  2. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News
  3. Prince Misuzulu's brother joins Zulu game of thrones News
  4. Rape survivor fights for justice after cops 'failed her' News
  5. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...