Last Knysna tusker falls in love with a machine
30 May 2021 - 00:00
And then there was one. The last Knysna elephant is a wandering 46-year-old female that runs from thunder and appears to have befriended a logging machine deep in the forest.
The clearest picture to date of the sole remnant of Knysna's legendary elephant herd has emerged from a 16-month infrared camera study that reaped more than 5,000 photographs and video clips...
