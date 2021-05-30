News

Media houses take their battle for Zuma's tax records to court

30 May 2021 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

Media organisations will be in court this week in a battle to see Jacob Zuma's tax records.

The case also has a much wider significance: investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane and the Financial Mail want the Pretoria high court to strike down the whole scheme of legislation that prevents the media from ever accessing taxpayer information in the public interest...

