Media houses take their battle for Zuma's tax records to court
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Media organisations will be in court this week in a battle to see Jacob Zuma's tax records.
The case also has a much wider significance: investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane and the Financial Mail want the Pretoria high court to strike down the whole scheme of legislation that prevents the media from ever accessing taxpayer information in the public interest...
