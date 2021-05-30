Missions impossible: SA's tatty assets
Dirco properties rot as renovation millions mysteriously blown
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Dozens of buildings, vacant properties and pieces of land owned by the South African government in several countries are in a state of decay because of millions meant for renovations was diverted to purchase land in New York that did not exist.
The abandoned assets, which include a parking bay in a prime spot in Paris, are some of the state-owned properties uncovered by a virtual oversight exercise conducted by parliament's portfolio committee on international relations...
