Missions impossible: SA's tatty assets

Dirco properties rot as renovation millions mysteriously blown

Dozens of buildings, vacant properties and pieces of land owned by the South African government in several countries are in a state of decay because of millions meant for renovations was diverted to purchase land in New York that did not exist.



The abandoned assets, which include a parking bay in a prime spot in Paris, are some of the state-owned properties uncovered by a virtual oversight exercise conducted by parliament's portfolio committee on international relations...