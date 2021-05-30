Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa invited back to ANC PEC
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Former Gauteng health MECs Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa are likely to make a political comeback following an ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) decision to invite them back into the structure.
Their matter was brought to the table after the ANC's Gauteng PEC welcomed back both Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku after they were cleared by the ANC's national disciplinary committee...
