Race to vaccinate as third wave of Covid infections takes hold

The third wave of Covid-19 has taken hold and could be significantly worse than the second, experts told the Sunday Times.

Vaccinations started too late to protect most South Africans from this wave.

"I'm concerned we are sitting on a potential third wave which is 25% higher than the second wave," said Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee member professor Ian Sanne, an infectious diseases specialist who heads Right to Care, a health organisation at the Covid frontline.

Wits University infectious diseases specialist professor Francois Venter said: "I think it is clear we are in the midst of a third wave, with huge differences by provinces. We need to accelerate vaccinations hugely."

This was echoed by Dr Gesine Rath-Meyer from the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, who said: "We need to get vaccinating faster to possibly see an impact on the third wave."

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Ridhwaan Suliman said all indicators show sustained increases in infections. "That's likely to continue now for the next few weeks at least," he said.

The number of confirmed new cases is up, averaging 3,500 daily over the past week, 26% higher than the previous week.

The warnings come as ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday confirmed that tighter restrictions were on the cards.

Ramaphosa, who was delivering a virtual address at the ANC's ninth Northern Cape provincial conference, is expected to address the nation on how the government intends to manage the pandemic as the winter season enters full swing.

"Indications are that our country is entering a third wave as the Covid-19 infections are just going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this. We once again have to remind South Africans to be vigilant and protect themselves and each other," said Ramaphosa.