University that skimped on laptops gives staff highest pay rise

Prega Govender Journalist
30 May 2021 - 00:01

A university that told parliament it could not buy laptops for students because it lacked reserves has given its staff the highest salary increase of SA's 26 public universities.

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban - the smallest of the six universities of technology, with 13,896 students last year - gave staff a 5.08% pay rise...

