Water cuts put Joburg hospitals in danger
Nurses can't even wash their hands after a 10-hour shift
30 May 2021 - 00:00
First-year nursing student Laaika Amod ended a 10-hour shift at Helen Joseph Hospital, then couldn't wash her hands.
She had been looking after 30 patients and hand washing was essential to her routine. But there was no running water...
