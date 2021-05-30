WHO fumes over 'toxic politics' in search for source of Covid-19

The World Health Organisation's top emergency expert says the search for the origin of the coronavirus is being "poisoned by politics", days after US President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers.

Since the virus outbreak that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, scientists have been trying to solve the puzzle of how the virus originated.

"We would like for everyone out there to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is being poisoned by politics," Mike Ryan told reporters.

A WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan with Chinese researchers said in a report in March the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

It said that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway".

But many politicians and a number of scientists are not satisfied.

Biden on Wednesday ordered aides to find answers to the virus's origin, saying US intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories, potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.