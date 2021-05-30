News

Zweli Mkhize's future in balance as scandal engulfs health ministry

DG insists minister did nothing wrong after probe flags 'irregular' approval

30 May 2021 - 00:28 By Amanda Khoza, Sabelo Skiti and Suthentira Govender

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is fighting for his political life following revelations that his family may have benefited from proceeds of a R150m tender his department awarded to his close associates.

More damaging claims could follow after it emerged this week there has been a fallout at Digital Vibes, the communications company at the centre of the scandal, amid threats of court action...

