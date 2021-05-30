Zweli Mkhize's future in balance as scandal engulfs health ministry

DG insists minister did nothing wrong after probe flags 'irregular' approval

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is fighting for his political life following revelations that his family may have benefited from proceeds of a R150m tender his department awarded to his close associates.



More damaging claims could follow after it emerged this week there has been a fallout at Digital Vibes, the communications company at the centre of the scandal, amid threats of court action...