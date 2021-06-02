News

Shoprite sells Nigerian business to local firm Ketron

02 June 2021 - 17:44 By Nqobile Dludla
Since its launch in Lagos in December 2005, Shoprite has expanded to more than 25 retail stores across Nigeria, including some of the largest in West Africa.
Since its launch in Lagos in December 2005, Shoprite has expanded to more than 25 retail stores across Nigeria, including some of the largest in West Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Shoprite Holdings has sold its Nigerian business to local buyer Ketron Investment, nearly 16 years after the retailer opened its first outlet in the country.

Shoprite entered into a share purchase agreement with Ketron, a Nigerian company owned by a group of institutional investors led by property group Persianas, for the disposal of its entire interest in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, the companies said.

The price was not disclosed.

Shoprite shares were up 4.21% as of 0942 GMT.

Shoprite, one of the first South African companies to expand into Nigeria, is changing its model from an ownership to a franchise one after a review of its long-term options in Africa, once touted as the next bright growth spot for retailers.

The supermarket retailer had expanded aggressively in Africa, surpassing rivals such as Pick n Pay and Walmart's majority-owned Massmart to become the continent's leading food retailer with more than 2,800 stores in 15 countries.

But forays into markets including Angola and Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, were marred by currency volatility, double-digit inflation, high import duties and dollar-based rentals.

It also exited Kenya and restricted capital allocations to its supermarkets outside South Africa.

The terms of the Nigeria transaction include a franchise agreement, which secures the Nigerian retailer's right to continue to use the SHOPRITE brand, Shoprite said.

It also includes an administration and services agreement which provides the business with administration and technical support from the Shoprite Group for an initial period of five years.

Shoprite said 70% of the transaction proceeds have been received with the balance due in four equal instalments over 30 months.

Ketron Chairman Tayo Amusan said the deal will ensure the continued "operations of one of the biggest retail success stories in Nigeria".

Ketron said it plans to open additional stores and introduce more Nigerian-made products.

Since its launch in Lagos in December 2005, Shoprite has expanded to more than 25 retail stores across Nigeria, including some of the largest in West Africa.

Reuters reported in April that Persianas had emerged as the buyer of Shoprite's Nigerian operations after a bidding process.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Supermarket tills are best for cash deposits — here are the details

It’s a convenient cash deposit option especially for those who are paid in cash and live in rural areas where bank ATMs are relatively scarce.
News
2 weeks ago

Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores

Pick n Pay plans to invest a further R2.5 bln in new stores in lower to middle-income communities as it looks to get a bigger piece of the R595 bln ...
News
1 month ago

Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists

Clicks and Dis-Chem have bought most independent stores
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  2. University that skimped on laptops gives staff highest pay rise News
  3. Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa invited back to ANC PEC News
  4. The day Jacob Zuma's mask slipped News
  5. Solly Tshitangano blames Eskom sacking on a silk News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...