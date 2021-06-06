Fine kettle of fish at V&A Waterfront
Superyacht ambitions in bad odour thanks to humble mackerel
06 June 2021 - 00:00
A tourist dreamscape has turned into a deathtrap at Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront marina, where a millionaires’ playground is under siege from tons of rotting fish.
This week, marina staff were preparing to flush their prestigious facility to dislodge a layer of decomposing horse mackerel lying beneath a flotilla of luxury powerboats and yachts...
