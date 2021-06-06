News

Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in 'irregular' contracts

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
06 June 2021 - 00:02

In a matter of weeks, the directors of seven companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools during last year's Covid lockdown blew through more than R40m in a spending spree that included designer watches, jewellery, luxury cars, plastic surgery, investment policies and paying off home loans.

This is according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which wants the R63.5m paid to the companies back, claiming the contracts were awarded irregularly by senior Gauteng education officials...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  3. Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in ... News
  4. Joburg runs dry, loses power — with warnings of worse to come News
  5. Zulu king puts hunter on the spot for leopard, but defiant man says he won't ... News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...