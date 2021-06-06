Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in 'irregular' contracts

In a matter of weeks, the directors of seven companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools during last year's Covid lockdown blew through more than R40m in a spending spree that included designer watches, jewellery, luxury cars, plastic surgery, investment policies and paying off home loans.



This is according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which wants the R63.5m paid to the companies back, claiming the contracts were awarded irregularly by senior Gauteng education officials...