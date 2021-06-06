Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway
NPA chief lights fire under top state prosecutors
06 June 2021 - 00:05
SA's stop-start battle to bring the culprits at the centre of state capture to book kicked into high gear this week, with charges laid against a top Gupta lieutenant, Interpol asked to look for the brothers hiding abroad and tens of millions of rands of assets seized.
At the same time, the country's prosecutions boss is pushing for a new sense of urgency from prosecutors to speed up corruption cases...
