'It's like working in a war zone': Power outages put lives of the sick at risk

Doctors have to step in and do the work of critical ICU machines

As the lights went out suddenly at Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital on Wednesday at noon there were sudden flickers of fluorescent lights and then darkness as the generators battled to kick in.



A doctor said the generators were supposed to kick in immediately at the hospital, in Coronationville, Johannesburg, but that didn't happen...