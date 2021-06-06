News
'It's like working in a war zone': Power outages put lives of the sick at risk
Doctors have to step in and do the work of critical ICU machines
06 June 2021 - 00:00
As the lights went out suddenly at Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital on Wednesday at noon there were sudden flickers of fluorescent lights and then darkness as the generators battled to kick in.
A doctor said the generators were supposed to kick in immediately at the hospital, in Coronationville, Johannesburg, but that didn't happen...
