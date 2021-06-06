News

Parly rejects Zweli Mkhize’s excuse not to turn up at committee meeting

06 June 2021 - 00:04 By THABO MOKONE and AMANDA KHOZA

Parliament bosses have rejected health minister Zweli Mkhize's excuse for snubbing the health portfolio committee and want the minister to account for the R150m Digital Vibes communications contract.

Cedric Frolick, the MP responsible for holding committee chairpersons accountable within the speakers office, said presiding officers had instructed health committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo not to allow Mkhize to hide behind a criminal case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  3. Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in ... News
  4. Joburg runs dry, loses power — with warnings of worse to come News
  5. Zulu king puts hunter on the spot for leopard, but defiant man says he won't ... News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...