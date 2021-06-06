Parly rejects Zweli Mkhize’s excuse not to turn up at committee meeting
06 June 2021 - 00:04
Parliament bosses have rejected health minister Zweli Mkhize's excuse for snubbing the health portfolio committee and want the minister to account for the R150m Digital Vibes communications contract.
Cedric Frolick, the MP responsible for holding committee chairpersons accountable within the speakers office, said presiding officers had instructed health committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo not to allow Mkhize to hide behind a criminal case...
