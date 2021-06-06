R14bn PPE stain attests to 'industrial-scale' looting
06 June 2021 - 00:03
From R300m spent on temporary housing structures, most of which were never built, to R45m on food parcels with unverified standards, a partial audit of the billions of rands the government spent fighting Covid-19 paint a picture of looting on an industrial scale.
This week the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released an explosive report on corruption in the past financial year, when, in the face of a global crisis, officials deliberately twisted the rules to enable the theft of public funds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.