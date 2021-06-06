R14bn PPE stain attests to 'industrial-scale' looting

From R300m spent on temporary housing structures, most of which were never built, to R45m on food parcels with unverified standards, a partial audit of the billions of rands the government spent fighting Covid-19 paint a picture of looting on an industrial scale.



This week the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released an explosive report on corruption in the past financial year, when, in the face of a global crisis, officials deliberately twisted the rules to enable the theft of public funds...