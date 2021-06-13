Politics

Advisory committee divided on which electoral system to adopt

Slight majority favour hybrid system that's half party lists, half direct election of MPs

A committee set up by minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi to advise him on changes to the electoral system is divided on which system to adopt, with a majority view in favour of a hybrid system where half the members of parliament are elected directly by their communities.



The committee of eight members was commissioned by Motsoaledi to review the electoral system following a Constitutional Court judgment that last June declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional in as far as it required citizens to be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures through closed party lists. The court directed parliament to rectify SA's electoral law within 24 months...