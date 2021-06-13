Charl Kinnear 'plotted to kill me', says 'underworld boss' Nafiz Modack

Alleged gang boss seeks protection from police

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who has been charged with the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, claims the detective conspired to kill him.



Modack made the claims in a high court application to interdict police minister Bheki Cele and senior police officers from harming him physically and economically. He also wants the court to stop police entering his home without a warrant...