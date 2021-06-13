Eskom board braced for battle over 'unlawful' R8bn oil supply contract
13 June 2021 - 00:02
Eskom's board is bracing for battle with Nazeer Cassim SC over his recommendation that it be held accountable for the awarding of an R8bn oil supply contract to Econ Oil.
In his report recommending the dismissal of former Eskom procurement chief Solly Tshitangano, Cassim recommended that action also be taken against the board for awarding Econ the contract...
