Covid-19 corruption
Gauteng school sanitation saga: Probe shows suspect contractors paid Sars bills first
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Soon after six Limpopo- and Johannesburg-based companies implicated in allegedly irregular contracts to decontaminate Gauteng classrooms were paid, they splurged on cattle and hunting trips. But first they did the responsible thing and settled their outstanding tax bills.
This is according to the latest tranche of affidavits by Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Financial Intelligence Centre investigators probing how provincial education officials awarded the contracts last year...
