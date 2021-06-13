Power play

How Ramaphosa twisted Mantashe's arm on SA's new energy plan

Fierce criticism led to key step in reforming of SA's energy sector

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is understood to have agreed very reluctantly with President Cyril Ramaphosa to free up the licensing regime to allow companies to generate their own power up to 100MW and connect to the grid.



He did so only after his attempt to cap the limit at 10MW ran into fierce criticism...