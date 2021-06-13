'It’s very bad': Hopes sour, jobs lost as Clover quits ruined North West town
Dairy loses patience as service delivery grinds to a halt
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Attie Gumede started working at the Clover cheese factory in Lichtenburg, North West, in 2008, slowly carving out a life for his family in the town he was born in.
The prospect of losing it all this week hit home when Clover announced on Tuesday that it was moving SA’s biggest cheese factory to Queensburgh, Durban...
