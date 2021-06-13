Maimane sued by former DA officials for 'defamatory' remarks
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Mmusi Maimane might have turned his back on the DA, but some of the words he uttered as its leader have come back to haunt him.
Four former City of Cape Town councillors are each suing him for R1m for reputational damage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.