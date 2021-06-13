Meet the young men, women making an impact in their communities
With youth unemployment at 75% in SA, the country’s first generation of ‘born frees’ face many challenges. Ahead of Youth Day this week, young adults from all walks of life tell how they have used passion, hard work and tenacity to make a living
13 June 2021 - 00:00
JACOB MADISHA
Jacob Madisha, 27, has learnt to make a little go a long way in his community in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, using the money from two stalls and a few hundred rand from his mom to run his foundation...
