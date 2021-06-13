Prasa backtracks on 'tall trains' deal, claims need for locomotives 'still remains'

Prasa is pushing ahead with a R3.5bn deal to buy locomotives that were found to be "too tall" for SA's rail network — even though a court ruled the deal corrupt and the Zondo probe heard how it led to big donations to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.



Citing the risk of large legal costs, the passenger rail agency has quietly given up on recovering the more than R2bn it is owed by the now-liquidated Swifambo Rail, as part of a R3.5bn contract set aside in a scathing court finding of a "corrupt tender process". The court also found Swifambo was little more than a front for its subcontractor, Spanish company Vossloh Espana...