ANC begins audit of its HQ staff
20 June 2021 - 00:00
ANC employees have until tomorrow to tell the party what their job titles are, who they report to, and where exactly their offices are in Luthuli House, as the party tries to sniff out "ghost workers".
The employees were this week asked to fill in forms to satisfy the party that they add value to operations at its headquarters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.