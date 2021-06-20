Bee and Bee with a difference: Garden bee hotels used to track Gauteng's urban biodiversity
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Chevonne Reynolds was sitting at home during the first lockdown of the pandemic when she had the idea to set up a research programme using solitary bees.
During a visit to her local nursery, Reynolds, senior lecturer at the School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences at Wits University, saw a “bee hotel” for sale...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.