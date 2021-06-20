Child abuse accused sedated for observation
20 June 2021 - 00:00
A 57-year-old Western Cape woman charged with assaulting two teenagers had to be sedated this week when she aggressively resisted court-ordered psychiatric observation at Worcester Hospital.
Earlier this month former Pinelands resident and Sans Souci old girl Galinda Nelson flouted two court orders to report for psychiatric observation...
