Child abuse accused sedated for observation

20 June 2021 - 00:00 By Mike Behr

A 57-year-old Western Cape woman charged with assaulting two teenagers had to be sedated this week when she aggressively resisted court-ordered psychiatric observation at Worcester Hospital.

Earlier this month former Pinelands resident and Sans Souci old girl Galinda Nelson flouted two court orders to report for psychiatric observation...

