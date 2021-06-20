Costly 'anomalies' in state attorney's payments to firm
20 June 2021 - 00:00
A company that provided health experts to the state attorney to give evidence in medico-legal cases is the subject of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry after it emerged it had been paid R123m in just three years - often in double payments.
The SIU discovered the "anomalies" while going through the finances of the Office of the State Attorney (OSA)...
