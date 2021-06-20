Covid-19 surge rides the party wave, say scientists

The accelerating third wave of Covid-19 isn't something that's happening to us, it's something we're creating, say experts.

The idea of "invincible teens", indoor gatherings, drinking and laxity in protocols pushed daily infections past 10,000 this week for the first time in five months.

Professor Shabir Madhi, an expert in vaccinology at Wits University, said 10 people in a poorly ventilated room with precautions not in place constituted a mass gathering and a possible super-spreader.