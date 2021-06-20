News

DA wants Mzwandile Masina voted out over service delivery failures

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
20 June 2021 - 00:00

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina could face a motion of no confidence if the DA succeeds in having its motion tabled before the council.

DA caucus leader Tania Campbell said her party wants Masina voted out because he has failed to account to the citizens for service delivery failures...

