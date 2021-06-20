DNA test backlog fails teen rape victim
20 June 2021 - 00:05
Justice for a teen who was allegedly repeatedly raped over several months by three neighbours is hanging in the balance because of an almost two-year delay in crucial DNA tests.
The long-awaited result of the tests will establish who made the schoolgirl pregnant, as it was conducted on a foetus following an abortion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.