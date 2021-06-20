Other’s eyes ‘see’ for blind student
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Seven distinctions in matric should guarantee a pupil a place in biological sciences at any university in the country.
But the University of Pretoria’s faculty of natural and agricultural sciences deliberated long and hard on allowing Zak Claassen to enrol for a bachelor of science degree in human genetics, because its biology staff had no experience of teaching a blind student...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.