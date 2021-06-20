Plan for youth to help Covid-19 registration drive

University of Cape Town economics professor Nicoli Nattrass said SA needs to almost double the number of vaccinations this month to use up available doses, then to triple the pace by July.

"There is no point in stockpiling vaccine, especially in this third wave," Nattrass told the Sunday Times.

"We are vaccinating about 460,000 people a week and we currently have at least 700,000 doses available for use right now," she said. "We will be getting in another 2.7-million Pfizer doses this month. To use this up, we need to triple our current pace of vaccination."

Wits University professor of medicine Francois Venter said that unless the pace of vaccinations dramatically increases, SA will be unprepared for the fourth wave.

"Everything should be focused on securing the vaccines we were promised ... and getting these into the arms of the vulnerable. Everything," he said.

Speaking during a webinar on Friday chaired by Kubayi-Ngubane, Crisp said the answer is "more sites and more vaccines".

He said 300,000 J&J doses have already been received to fill the gap caused by the dumping of 2-million doses after a US Food and Drug Administration decision that they may be unsafe.

This meant the education vaccinations will begin immediately after deliveries are made on Tuesday. "Many of these people would have already been vaccinated because they are over the age of 60 and work as psychologists and health-care workers, but most still need to be vaccinated," Crisp said.