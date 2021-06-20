Saldanha drug-bust booty on the block
Ships, cars and a yacht used by smugglers go on sale
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Feel like splashing out on Father's Day? Why not register the old man to bid for a 24m, 111-ton cocaine ship that will be auctioned next month in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).
The Atlantic Explorer 1, a former research vessel, is the first of a fleet of crime syndicate assets to go under the hammer following a drug bust in Saldanha on the west coast...
