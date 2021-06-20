Untold riches, or stone-cold dismay? KZN 'diamond rush' likely to end in tears says experts

SA’s latest diamond rush likely to end in tears, experts say

Ladysmith Black Mambazo sang about diamonds on the soles of one’s shoes in their 1986 hit with Paul Simon.



But even they could not have foreseen that 35 years later, a rural hillside just 60km from their hometown of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal would be overrun by thousands of villagers digging frantically after stories spread that diamonds had been discovered in the area...