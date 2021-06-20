With the third wave in full swing, doctors fear being overwhelmed

Gauteng doctors, swamped by skyrocketing Covid-19 infections, are bracing for the worst as SA's third wave sees them battling staff, bed and even personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages.

The province's health system has come under increasing pressure after the closure of Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in April, which took 1,000 general beds and 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds out of action.

"It's a nightmare. We're being overwhelmed by sheer patient numbers, coupled with an increasing lack of beds and staff. Nowhere in Gauteng are there available Covid-19 beds," said Johannesburg private emergency room doctor Adam Barnes.

As Gauteng is engulfed by the third wave, the province on Wednesday recorded 7,859 new infections - its highest yet.