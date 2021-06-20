Zulu royals split on a new king

Coronation in doubt as Zwelithini siblings challenge Buthelezi

The coronation of the next Zulu king could be delayed. Senior members of the Zulu royal family yesterday announced plans to restart the process of identifying an heir.



Two of the late King Zwelithini's siblings, Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi Ndlovu, yesterday openly rebelled against Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying no new king has been installed...