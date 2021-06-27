Boxing trainer holed up in Russian hospital with Covid

Boxing trainer-manager Colin Nathan hopes to return to his Listing Jozi estate agent wife, Lara, and their two children in Johannesburg within the next few days after being stuck in a Russian hospital with Covid for more than three weeks.



Apart from a range of symptoms, from fever to fatigue, he’s had pneumonia and a sinus infection that required two punctures — all while negotiating the language barrier...