Call for earlier holidays 'to buy time for' Covid-19 third wave

A principals’ association has asked basic education minister Angie Motshekga to bring the July holidays forward for Gauteng schools because of the spike in Covid infections among teachers and pupils in the province.

Thomas Hlongwane, president of the South African Principals’ Association in Gauteng, which has about 400 members, made the proposal to Motshekga during a meeting last Saturday. He said Motshekga told him that she would take the matter to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), which is only meeting this week.

Schools are due to close on July 9 and reopen on July 26.

“We are saying July 9 is too far away. Any date before then will be acceptable,” Hlongwane said.

He said he had also asked Motshekga for an extra week’s holiday for Gauteng schools “to buy time for the peak [of the third wave] to be reached and for the situation to normalise”.

During a media briefing by the Gauteng Provincial Command Council on Thursday, premier David Makhura said they were calling for “stricter, targeted and localised restrictions for the next two weeks”.

He added: “Though experts have advised that schools are contributing an insignificant amount in community transmissions, we are closely monitoring the situation.”

The total number of Covid infections in Gauteng schools increased by 2,776 to 4,706 between February 15 and June 17, and to 7,482 by June 23.