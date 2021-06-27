Crunch time for slow vaccine rollout
27 June 2021 - 00:00
This week marks a critical point in SA's glacially slow Covid-19 vaccination programme.
With enough vaccines in hand for now, plans to expand the number of sites and the opening up of inoculations to over-50s, the target of 250,000 a day by the end of July is within reach...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.