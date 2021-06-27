News

Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency

First stop: informing a KZN branch he wants to be its new chair

27 June 2021 - 00:00

Newlands East in Durban is far from the glitzy heights of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, but that is where Duduzane Zuma is seemingly launching his bid to become president.

The young Zuma has met leaders of the ANC's ward 11 branch, which includes the former coloured township of Newlands East, and the impoverished areas of Siyanda and Quarry Heights near KwaMashu, eThekwini...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Zuma's 'penniless' architect gets court to delay his trial News
  4. Untold riches, or stone-cold dismay? KZN 'diamond rush' likely to end in tears ... News
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...