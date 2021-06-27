Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency
First stop: informing a KZN branch he wants to be its new chair
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Newlands East in Durban is far from the glitzy heights of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, but that is where Duduzane Zuma is seemingly launching his bid to become president.
The young Zuma has met leaders of the ANC's ward 11 branch, which includes the former coloured township of Newlands East, and the impoverished areas of Siyanda and Quarry Heights near KwaMashu, eThekwini...
