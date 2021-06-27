Leigh Matthews murder: 'We want to know who else was involved'

Parole hearing opens old wounds for Leigh Matthews' family

The pain of losing a daughter never goes away. Rob Matthews has first-hand knowledge of this. He often wonders whether his daughter Leigh would have been married now, and perhaps have children of her own, had she not been murdered 17 years ago.



The story of the Bond University student's kidnapping and murder gripped the nation when she went missing from the Sandton campus on July 9 2004, a day after she turned 21...